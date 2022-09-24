Lavrov Holds Meeting With Gulf Cooperation Council at UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met on Friday with the delegation of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss cooperation in different areas.

"Making progress in strengthening the United Nations I hope and strengthening our partnership between Russia and GCC.

We discussed our cooperation in detail in June in Riyadh. It was a very important meeting and we're now following up on main agreements regarding promoting our cooperation in various fields," Lavrov said at the meeting.

In early June, the Russian minister was on a tour in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries where he had talks with officials of a number of Arab states, in particular discussing the situation in Ukraine and efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution of the conflict and establishing stability in the region.