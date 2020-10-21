Lavrov Holds Separate Talks With Armenian, Azerbaijan Counterparts - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday held separate talks on the Karabakh ceasefire with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani top diplomat Jeyhun Bayramov, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday

"The talks covered the pressing issues linked to the implementation of the ceasefire in the Karabakh conflict area and creation of condition for its sustainable regulation," the ministry said.