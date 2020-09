Lavrov Holds Talks With Assad - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has held talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus, the Russian Foreign ministry said Monday.

Lavrov had a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, Walid Muallem, planned as well. This marks the Russian minister's first visit to Syria since 2012.

"S.V. Lavrov had a meeting with Syrian President B. Assad in Damascus," the ministry said on Twitter.