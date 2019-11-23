UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Holds Talks With China's Foreign Minister On Sidelines Of G20 Meeting In Japan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 08:10 AM

NAGOYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met for negotiations with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Japan's Nagoya on Saturday.

During the meeting, Lavrov noted Russia's close cooperation with China and other BRICS countries on "very serious and complex issues related to the condition of the global trade system."

Wang, in his turn, pointed to the "high dynamics of cooperation in various areas."

"We should properly plan a high-level meeting timed to the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II," Wang emphasized.

The Japanese city of Nagoya is hosting the two-day meeting of G20 foreign ministers on Friday and Saturday.

