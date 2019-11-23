UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Holds Talks With Spain's Borrell On Sidelines Of G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 08:30 AM

NAGOYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting with Josep Borrell, Spain's acting foreign minister, who is set to become the European Union's next foreign policy chief, on the sidelines of the ongoing G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Japan on Saturday.

The new composition of the European Commission is planned to be approved the next week, after which it is set to begin its work on December 1.

Japan currently presides over G20. In June, it hosted a summit of G20 heads of state and government, while the Foreign Ministers' Meeting is underway in the city of Nagoya on Friday and Saturday.

