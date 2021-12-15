Lavrov Hopes All Candidates Will Be Allowed to Elections in Libya

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) For Russia, the priority is not the formal observance of the timing of the elections in Libya, but the opportunity for representatives of all leading political forces to participate in them and their recognition of the results, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The date was set, December 24. I hope it will be observed. The priority for us is not formal observance of a certain deadline, but the substantive provision of elections in such a way that representatives of all leading political forces can take part in them and the results are recognized by all of them. I will say honestly and openly that from this point of view, even if there is a slight delay or postponement, I do not see a big problem in this," he said in an interview with Egyptian broadcaster TeN tv.

The main thing, the minister pointed out, is that "all rough edges that are now being manifested in the preparation for the elections should be eliminated."

"I mean the inclusiveness of the participants in this process and the list of candidates. There were attempts by the electoral bodies of Libya to prevent someone from participating in the elections, then these decisions were revised. I hope that everyone will be allowed," he stressed.