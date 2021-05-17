UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Hopes For 'Professional' Dialogue With Blinken In Reykjavik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope on Monday that his upcoming conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would be professional and would provide some clarity on Washington's plans in relations with Moscow.

Lavrov and Blinken are set to meet later this week on the sidelines of the ministerial talks of the Arctic Council in Reykjavik.

"I expect us to have a professional conversation, which would help clarify the US specific intentions regarding relations with us and regarding their stand on international problems that are anyhow linked to our interests," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after talks with Sierra Leone's foreign minister.

