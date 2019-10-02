UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Hopes For UN Unbiased Support To Syrian Constitutional Committee's Work

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 03:57 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday he hoped for the UN's unbiased support to the work of Syria's constitutional committee

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday he hoped for the UN's unbiased support to the work of Syria's constitutional committee.

"Now much harder work is ahead of us. Now the opposition, the government, representatives of civil society will sit at the negotiation table to agree on the constitutional reform, and it is this reform that will become the ground for the upcoming elections.

All cards are on the table. I hope the UN will be impartially supporting this process," Lavrov said at a panel session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi.

"The three parties of the Astana format will take part in it too. We will do everything for Syrians to agree without any foreign interference. There are signs of such interference, we will delicately, but firmly evade it," he said.

