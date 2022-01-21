Lavrov Hopes Meeting With Blinken Will Help US Prepare Response to Security Proposals

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope on Friday that his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Geneva would held Washington prepare its response to Moscow's proposals on security guarantees.

"When you called me on the phone and offered to meet so that you could clarify our concerns, we considered this a useful idea, as we hope that it will help you prepare concrete answers to all our proposals and make your counter-proposals, if you have such," Lavrov said at the beginning of the Geneva talks.

Russia does not expect breakthroughs from the Geneva meeting but waits for answers, the minister added.