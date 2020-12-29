UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Hopes New US Administration Will Be Ready For Dialogue With Russia

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:47 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope, in his interview with Sputnik, that the new US administration will be committed to establishing a dialogue with Moscow, which serves the interests of the American people

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope, in his interview with Sputnik, that the new US administration will be committed to establishing a dialogue with Moscow, which serves the interests of the American people.

"We expect the new team in the White House to make a choice in the interests of the American people and to show reciprocal intention to set straight the dialogue with Moscow," Lavrov said.

"Of course, this would have positive influence on the general international affairs climate, taking into consideration Russia's and US' special responsibility of the two major nuclear powers and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council for the maintenance of global stability and security, especially in these tough times," the minister added.

