Lavrov Hopes Putin, Biden Will Determine Further Steps To Improve Russian-US Relations
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 04:40 AM
REYKJAVIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will find ways to further improve the Russian-US relations.
The remarks were made by Lavrov following the meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Reykjavik.
"Generally, I believe that we had a very useful conversation. We will report to our presidents, hopefully, they will determine further ways to improve relations," Lavrov said.