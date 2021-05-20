Lavrov Hopes Putin, Biden Will Determine Further Steps to Improve Russian-US Relations

REYKJAVIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will find ways to further improve the Russian-US relations.

The remarks were made by Lavrov following the meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Reykjavik.

"Generally, I believe that we had a very useful conversation. We will report to our presidents, hopefully, they will determine further ways to improve relations," Lavrov said.