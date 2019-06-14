UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Hopes Russian Honorary Consuls In German-Speaking States To Foster Joint Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 10:35 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope on Friday that Russian honorary consuls in German-speaking countries would contribute to the development of bilateral projects

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope on Friday that Russian honorary consuls in German-speaking countries would contribute to the development of bilateral projects.

A meeting of the Russian honorary consuls in Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein and Switzerland is being held on Friday and Saturday in the Austrian Federal state of Vorarlberg on Lake Constance. This gathering is the first of its kind in Russian diplomatic practice.

"We hope that honorary consuls will be helping to create conditions for promoting a positive agenda, useful bilateral projects, wide contacts with consular support between the regions and the people of our countries," Lavrov said in his written address to the participants of the meeting, as read out by head of Consular Department of Russian Foreign Ministry Ivan Volynkin.

Lavrov also expressed certainty that the meeting on Lake Constance was an excellent opportunity for consuls to exchange experience with their colleagues that would be useful in their practical efforts aimed at improving ties between Russia and Europe.

According to the minister, Russia is successfully developing the practice of appointing its honorary consuls in various regions of the world in order to promote trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, and other mutually profitable contacts.

In addition, he stressed that it was very appreciated that in the German-speaking region it was European businessmen with vast life and professional experience, who were respected in governmental and entrepreneurial circles, who "played" on Russia's side.

