Lavrov Hopes 'Russian Invasion' Not Used To Distract From Talks On Security Proposals

Published February 17, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Lavrov Hopes 'Russian Invasion' Not Used to Distract From Talks on Security Proposals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Moscow hopes that "made-up horror stories" about Russia's alleged invasion of Ukraine will not be used by the West as an excuse to avoid discussions of the Russian security proposals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"I very much hope that these loud cries, these made-up horror stories will not be used as a pretext for the West to shirk from a serious conversation on our proposals. We do not hesitate to present our arguments. The proposals are based on what the entire West has agreed on within the OSCE," Lavrov told a news conference after meeting with the visiting Italian foreign minister.

