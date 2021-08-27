Lavrov Hopes Simplified Travel With Italy to Resume Soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Russia expects simplified travel with Italy to resume soon, as coronavirus restrictions are being relaxed, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We expect that quarantine restrictions will be gradually lifted, and it will be possible to restore the maximum easing of mutual trips of citizens of our countries," Lavrov said at a joint presser with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Rome.

The minister recalled that Moscow resumed regular flights with the European nation a month ago, giving Italian citizens an opportunity to enter Russia the same as before the pandemic.

"As for the resumption of tourist flow, yes, we expect that as soon as the issue of mutual recognition of vaccines is settled, these flow will resume," Lavrov added.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has been evaluating the Sputnik V vaccine since early March. Several EU countries, including Slovakia and Hungary, have approved the Russian shot without waiting for EMA authorization.