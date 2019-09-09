UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Hopes Vyshinsky's Release To Promote Normalization Of Russia-Ukraine Relations

Mon 09th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

Lavrov Hopes Vyshinsky's Release to Promote Normalization of Russia-Ukraine Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed hope on Monday that the recent release of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky from the Ukrainian custody would promote the normalization of Moscow-Kiev relations.

"I want to stress once again what the Foreign Ministry has said, what our president has said and what [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy has said. This is a very positive step toward the beginning, I hope, of normalizing relations between Russia and Ukraine ... and interaction based on common sense. We have much more in common than those wedges driven by radicals, neo-Nazis and others, who are not driven by the interests of the Russian and Ukrainian peoples," Lavrov said at a meeting with Vyshinsky in Moscow.

Vyshinsky, on his part, said that the efforts of the Russian Foreign Ministry had been vital for his release and expressed his great gratitude to Lavrov.

"Sergey Viktorovich, you have not just helped me, you have provided a strong support. It is clear that this work was done by a huge number of people, a big, I'm not afraid of using the word, machine that worked on what would get me out of there.

And the most important thing is to restore justice. Because it's not fair what happened to me," the journalist stressed.

Vyshinsky added that he would be happy to do something "useful" for normalizing the Russia-Ukraine relations.

"If I am useful in this work, I will be happy to do something, as I perceive it as a personal pain," he said.

Last week, Russia and Ukraine each released 35 convicted and detained persons, including Ukrainian film maker Oleg Sentsov, who had been sentenced to 20 years in Russia for plotting acts of terrorism in Crimea, and 24 Ukrainian sailors, accused of violating the Russian maritime border. Vyshinsky also returned to Russia after being held in Ukraine's custody for over one year.

Vyshinsky was detained in Kiev on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason. The court extended Vyshinsky's pre-trial detention eight times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the situation unprecedented, saying that Vyshinsky had been arrested for simply doing his job as a journalist.

