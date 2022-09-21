UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, IAEA Chief Discuss Situation Around ZNPP - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi discussed the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Wednesday, the Russian side intends to cooperate with the agency to force Kiev to stop shelling the plant, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On September 21, on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on the security of nuclear facilities on the territory of Ukraine, including the situation around the Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP)," the statement says.

Lavrov "confirmed the intention of the Russian side to continue close cooperation with the IAEA in order to force the Kiev regime to immediately stop shelling the said station and the territories adjacent to it, including the city of Energodar, where ZNPP employees and their families live."

