UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, IGAD Executive Secretary Discuss Cooperation In COVID Response In Africa - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 11:40 PM

Lavrov, IGAD Executive Secretary Discuss Cooperation in COVID Response in Africa - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Workneh Gebeyehu, the executive secretary of East Africa's Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), discussed the Russia-IGAD cooperation in the coronavirus response on the African continent during a meeting in Moscow on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the meeting, the progress in implementing the decisions of the first Russia-Africa summit (Sochi, October 23-24, 2019) was discussed, with an emphasis on the tasks of expanding cooperation with African integration associations. Particular attention was paid to the development of cooperation between Russia and the IGAD in the humanitarian and educational sphere, assistance to African countries in the fight against the pandemic of the new coronavirus infection, and overcoming the consequences of the locust outbreak in East Africa," the ministry said.

The sides also discussed ongoing conflicts in the Horn of Africa region.

"The readiness of Russia and the IGAD to build up coordinated efforts in the interests of establishing lasting peace in South Sudan, stabilization in Somalia, and the search for mutually acceptable solutions to other pressing issues of the region was confirmed," the ministry added.

Members of the IGAD trade bloc include Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, Eritrea, Sudan, South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Moscow Russia Djibouti Progress Sochi Eritrea Ethiopia Sudan Kenya Uganda October 2019 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

40 minutes ago

Rafid announces 20 pct increase in smart applicati ..

55 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to establish first investment office in ..

55 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi economic Cooperation Committee sets goal ..

55 minutes ago

Registrations open for 5km Al Marmoom Dune Run

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures board of Al Ain Eque ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.