Lavrov in No Way Reproached Azerbaijan or Any Other Country - Foreign Ministry Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) A source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said, commenting on the statements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, that the latter's words in no way reproached either Azerbaijan or any other country.

Earlier, Lavrov told the Kommersant newspaper that "we are, of course, worried about the internationalization of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the attraction of militants from the Middle East." The minister pointed out that Russia "has repeatedly called on external players to use their capabilities to suppress the transfer of mercenaries, whose number in the conflict zone, according to available data, is already approaching 2,000." Russia, Lavrov noted, "persistently continues to promote our position through various channels." According to the minister, "this topic, in particular, was raised by [Russian President] Vladimir Putin during a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Erdogan on October 27 this year, in regular contacts with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia."

"To be honest, we do not quite understand the emotional reaction of the respected Ilham Heydarovich Aliyev to the comment of Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov.

Perhaps the aides to the President of Azerbaijan showed him someone else's material, or presented their own interpretation," the source told reporters.

He pointed out that "as we can see, there are no reproaches in the commentary either against Azerbaijan or any other country."

"We are talking about our extreme concern about the penetration of mercenary militants into Transcaucasia, with which Russia directly neighbors. In this regard, we would ask our Azerbaijani friends to be more attentive when familiarizing themselves with the primary sources," the source added.

"Russia has always approached its role as a mediator in the conflict, which is very sensitive for our close countries, as carefully as possible. President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated this himself," he added.

"We reaffirm our commitment to promoting a peaceful politico-diplomatic settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the source said.

He concluded that "at the same time, we remain convinced that the penetration of mercenary fighters into Transcaucasia threatens the stability and security of all countries in the region, including Azerbaijan and Russia."