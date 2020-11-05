Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a conversation with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, emphasized the unacceptability of Berlin's position on the situation with blogger Alexey Navalny, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following a phone conversation between the ministers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a conversation with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, emphasized the unacceptability of Berlin's position on the situation with blogger Alexey Navalny, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following a phone conversation between the ministers.

"The Russian foreign minister once again emphasized the unacceptability of Berlin's position, which refuses to fulfill its international legal obligations arising from the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters of 1959 and the Chemical Weapons Convention. Hope was expressed that the government of Germany would refrain from further artificial politicization of this entire situation, which causes serious damage to Russian-German relations," the statement says.