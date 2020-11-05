UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, In Talks With Maas, Emphasizes Unacceptability Of Germany's Position On Navalny

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:20 PM

Lavrov, in Talks With Maas, Emphasizes Unacceptability of Germany's Position on Navalny

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a conversation with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, emphasized the unacceptability of Berlin's position on the situation with blogger Alexey Navalny, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following a phone conversation between the ministers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a conversation with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, emphasized the unacceptability of Berlin's position on the situation with blogger Alexey Navalny, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following a phone conversation between the ministers.

"The Russian foreign minister once again emphasized the unacceptability of Berlin's position, which refuses to fulfill its international legal obligations arising from the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters of 1959 and the Chemical Weapons Convention. Hope was expressed that the government of Germany would refrain from further artificial politicization of this entire situation, which causes serious damage to Russian-German relations," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Berlin Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

12 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

42 minutes ago

Cold comfort as Roglic retains Vuelta lead on rain ..

29 minutes ago

4,714 construction projects approved in Punjab sin ..

30 minutes ago

Statement regarding ANP misquoted, taken out of co ..

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania's Allegheny County Has Stopped Ballot ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.