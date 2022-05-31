Lavrov in Turkey June 8 for talks on Ukraine grain exports: Ankara

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Turkey next week for talks on unblocking grain exports from Ukraine, Turkey's top diplomat said on Tuesday

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Turkey next week for talks on unblocking grain exports from Ukraine, Turkey's top diplomat said on Tuesday.

In a televised interview, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Lavrov would arrive in Turkey on June 8 "for talks on the issue of opening a security corridor that also includes (shipping) of wheat in the Black Sea.

" Cavusoglu said: "This is the most important question. We are focussing on this. We are planning to establish a centre in Istanbul to observe the corridor."Lavrov will be accompanied by a military delegation, he added.

The announcement comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow was ready to work with Ankara to free up maritime shipping blocked over the conflict.