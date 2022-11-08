Lavrov, Indian Foreign Minister to Discuss Energy Projects, Ukraine, Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet in Moscow on November 8 with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Lavrov and Jaishankar are set to discuss energy projects, trade, the use of national currencies in mutual settlements, as well as the situation in Ukraine and around Afghanistan.

Lavrov's previous meeting with Jaishankar took place in September in New York at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, and the previous visit of India's minister of external affairs to Russia was in July 2021.