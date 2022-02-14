Lavrov Informs Putin Russia Prepared Reaction to US, NATO Security Response

Russia's response to US and NATO responses to security guarantees proposals has been formulated on 10 pages, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

"It has been formulated on 10 pages," Lavrov reported to Putin, answering whether there really was a draft response to the US and NATO letters.

Following a phone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States on Saturday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that Russia would soon bring its response to the United States and NATO on security guarantees.