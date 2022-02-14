UrduPoint.com

Lavrov Informs Putin Russia Prepared Reaction To US, NATO Security Response

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Lavrov Informs Putin Russia Prepared Reaction to US, NATO Security Response

Russia's response to US and NATO responses to security guarantees proposals has been formulated on 10 pages, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Russia's response to US and NATO responses to security guarantees proposals has been formulated on 10 pages, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It has been formulated on 10 pages," Lavrov reported to Putin, answering whether there really was a draft response to the US and NATO letters.

Following a phone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States on Saturday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that Russia would soon bring its response to the United States and NATO on security guarantees.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

COAS meets President, PM  

COAS meets President, PM  

9 minutes ago
 Reznikov, Khrenin Agree on Military Attaches' Visi ..

Reznikov, Khrenin Agree on Military Attaches' Visits to Drills in Ukraine, Belar ..

4 minutes ago
 Israeli PM to make first-ever visit to Bahrain Mon ..

Israeli PM to make first-ever visit to Bahrain Monday

4 minutes ago
 Italy to Send 1,000 Troops to Eastern Europe - Rep ..

Italy to Send 1,000 Troops to Eastern Europe - Reports

4 minutes ago
 German Journalists Call on Scholz to Negotiate DW ..

German Journalists Call on Scholz to Negotiate DW License in Russia With Putin

4 minutes ago
 Masdar plays key role in promoting sustainability, ..

Masdar plays key role in promoting sustainability, climate action

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>