Lavrov Informs Wang About Russia-US Talks On Security Guarantees - Moscow

Published January 10, 2022 | 09:01 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday informed his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, about the ongoing Russia-US negotiations on security guarantees and the upcoming Russia-NATO talks.

"The Russian minister informed his Chinese counterpart about the talks between the Russian and US delegations that had begun in Geneva on the issue of security guarantees in Europe and about the upcoming discussions on this issue in the Russia-NATO format," the ministry said in a statement.

