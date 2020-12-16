Lavrov Invites Croatian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZAGREB (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday held a meeting with Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman in Zagreb and invited him to visit Russia as both nations look forward to strengthen bilateral relations in diverse areas.

"In conclusion, I invited the minister of foreign affairs of Croatia to pay a visit to Russia at a convenient time for him," Lavrov said at a press conference after the meeting.

According to Lavrov, high-level contacts between Russia and Croatia will resume after the situation with coronavirus improves.

"We have a rather significant potential for the development of relations in the field of economy, trade and investment, we would be very interested in holding a new meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific and technical cooperation, as soon as the situation with coronavirus allows," the Russian minister said.

Lavrov noted that Russia and Croatia maintain successful inter-parliamentary cooperation and also regularly hold consultations between the foreign ministries.

Grlic Radman, on his part, said that bilateral relations between Russia and Croatia are developing positively and noted the importance of communication with Russia as a world power both in a bilateral format and within the EU.