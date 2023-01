Lavrov Invites New Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to Visit Russia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov congratulated in a telephone conversation new Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on assuming the post and invited him to visit Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Sergey Lavrov invited Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang to visit Russia at a convenient time," the statement said.

Lavrov also congratulated his counterpart on his appointment and wished him good luck.