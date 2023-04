Lavrov Invites Venezuelan Foreign Minister to Visit Russia

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov invited his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil Pinto to visit Russia.

"I am sincerely grateful for our meeting. I invited the minister to visit the Russian Federation at a convenient time for him," Lavrov said at a news conference in Caracas.

Lavrov is on a tour of Latin America on April 17-21, during which he is visiting Brazil, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.