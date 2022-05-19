Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Discuss JCPOA, Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian have discussed the prospects for resuming the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program and the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation at the initiative of the Iranian side, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

"The main attention was paid to the key issues of bilateral relations, as well as the prospects for resuming full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program," the ministry said in a statement.

The top diplomats also exchanged views on several international issues, including Ukraine, according to the statement.

"There was a meaningful exchange of views on a number of topical regional and international issues, including the situation in Ukraine," the ministry added.

Iran had long been under international sanctions due to concerns over its nuclear program. In 2015, it signed the multiparty nuclear deal JCPOA to have the sanctions removed in exchange for scaling back its nuclear activities. In 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

In April 2021, the parties to the agreement, together with the US, began negotiations to restore the nuclear deal, working in Vienna. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced a pause in the Vienna talks "due to external factors" in March 2022.