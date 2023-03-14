UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Satisfied With Trade Turnover - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, speaking by phone Monday, expressed satisfaction with the record levels of bilateral trade, despite the Western sanctions against Moscow and Tehran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"A number of issues on the bilateral agenda were discussed. The sides noted the strengthening of the positive dynamics in the development of Russian-Iranian multifaceted cooperation. They expressed satisfaction with the achieved record levels of trade turnover, despite illegitimate unilateral sanctions against our countries," the ministry said.

The ministers also exchanged views on important regional and international issues.

"Mutual interest was confirmed in continuing close coordination, including in the framework of upcoming face-to-face contacts between the two ministers," according to the statement.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said the sides also discussed the upcoming four-party meeting on Syria and Turkey, the resumption of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Tehran's ties with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as well as the situation in Ukraine.

