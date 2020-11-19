Lavrov, Iraqi Foreign Minister to Hold Talks on Mideast in Moscow Next Week - Zakharova

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, also serving as a deputy prime minister, will pay a visit to Moscow from November 25-26 for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which they are set to focus on Syria and the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, also serving as a deputy prime minister, will pay a visit to Moscow from November 25-26 for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which they are set to focus on Syria and the middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"From November 25-26, Iraq's deputy prime minister and foreign minister will be paying a working visit to Moscow. This will be his first visit to the Russian capital in the capacity of the foreign minister.

On November 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to hold negotiations with his Iraqi counterpart, the sides are set to discuss pressing issues on the regional and the global agenda, with a focus on the situation in Syria, the Middle Eastern crisis settlement, the situation in the Persian Gulf and Yemen. A special focus will be made on boosting joint effort against international terrorism," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The ministers will also discuss operation of the Russian-Iraqi intergovernmental commission, Zakharova added.