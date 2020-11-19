UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Iraqi Foreign Minister To Hold Talks On Mideast In Moscow Next Week - Zakharova

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

Lavrov, Iraqi Foreign Minister to Hold Talks on Mideast in Moscow Next Week - Zakharova

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, also serving as a deputy prime minister, will pay a visit to Moscow from November 25-26 for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which they are set to focus on Syria and the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, also serving as a deputy prime minister, will pay a visit to Moscow from November 25-26 for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which they are set to focus on Syria and the middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"From November 25-26, Iraq's deputy prime minister and foreign minister will be paying a working visit to Moscow. This will be his first visit to the Russian capital in the capacity of the foreign minister.

On November 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to hold negotiations with his Iraqi counterpart, the sides are set to discuss pressing issues on the regional and the global agenda, with a focus on the situation in Syria, the Middle Eastern crisis settlement, the situation in the Persian Gulf and Yemen. A special focus will be made on boosting joint effort against international terrorism," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The ministers will also discuss operation of the Russian-Iraqi intergovernmental commission, Zakharova added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Moscow Russia Yemen Iraq Visit Middle East November From

Recent Stories

ATC awards ten-year imprisonment to JUD Chief Hafi ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Embassy in Seoul holds webinar marking 40th an ..

31 minutes ago

Rights Watchdog Urges G20 to Demand Accountability ..

54 seconds ago

Iota leaves 38 dead after tearing through Central ..

55 seconds ago

Strategy to maintain law & order in sukkur

57 seconds ago

AIOU uploads confirm admission lists

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.