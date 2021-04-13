UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Is Surprised By EU Decision To Slap Sanctions On Iran's Officials Amid Vienna Talks

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

Lavrov Is Surprised by EU Decision to Slap Sanctions on Iran's Officials Amid Vienna Talks

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned on Tuesday the new EU sanctions on Iranian officials, stressing that making such a decision amid the ongoing nuclear negotiations in Vienna was "worse than a crime".

"I was surprised today when I learned that the EU imposed sanctions against Iranian officials over their alleged human rights violations. I havent's seen the full text, but the very fact itself raises a lot of questions ... If there is no coordination within the EU and the right hand does not know what the left hand does, this is just a disaster.

But if the decision was made deliberately amid the negotiations aimed to save the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which continue in Vienna, this is not just a disaster, this is a mistake that is worse than a crime," Lavrov noted.

Russia condemns any attempts to undermine the negotiations in Vienna and hopes for a positive outcome of the talks, the diplomat stressed.

