Lavrov, Jaishankar to Hold Talks in Moscow on November 8 - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will hold talks in Moscow on November 8, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On November 8, talks between the foreign minister our country and the foreign minister of India will take place," Zakharova told reporters.

The ministers will discuss bilateral relations and international agenda, the spokeswoman added.