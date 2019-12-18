UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Japanese Counterpart To Discuss Situation Around Korean Peninsula Dec 19 - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to discuss the situation around the Korean Peninsula at a meeting in Moscow on December 19 with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to discuss the situation around the Korean Peninsula at a meeting in Moscow on December 19 with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

On December 19, Lavrov will meet with Motegi.

As previously reported, the parties will discuss the full range of issues of bilateral relations, including the peace treaty, the establishment of joint economic activities with Japan on the South Kuril Islands and interaction in international affairs.

"During the discussion of international issues, we expect to discuss interaction with Japan at the UN, the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, including around the Korean Peninsula, the Syrian settlement, the state of affairs with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to resolve the situation on the Iranian nuclear program," the ministry said.

