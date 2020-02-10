UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Japan's Motegi May Meet On Sidelines Of Munich Security Conference - Diplomat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 07:39 PM

Lavrov, Japan's Motegi May Meet on Sidelines of Munich Security Conference - Diplomat

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart, Motegi Toshimitsu, may meet on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, this meeting is being prepared, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart, Motegi Toshimitsu, may meet on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, this meeting is being prepared, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Monday.

"[It is] being planned," Morgulov told reporters.

The conference will take place from February 14-16.

