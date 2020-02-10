Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart, Motegi Toshimitsu, may meet on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, this meeting is being prepared, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said Monday

"[It is] being planned," Morgulov told reporters.

The conference will take place from February 14-16.