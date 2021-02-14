UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Kerry Agree To Bolster US-Russia Cooperation On Climate

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperation on Climate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US President Joe Biden's climate envoy John Kerry agreed to bolster cooperation on cutting carbon emissions in a phone call on Saturday.

"Both sides stressed the need to maximize international cooperation, while taking into account environmental, economic, social and political factors and interests of all countries, without exception," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Lavrov welcomed the United States' return to the Paris climate deal, which seeks to tackle global warming by drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The US and Russia will work together ahead of the next climate summit in Glasgow in November.

Related Topics

Russia Paris Glasgow United States November Gas All

Recent Stories

BISL Southern Punjab International squash tourname ..

24 minutes ago

7.1-magnitude quake off east Japan, no tsunami ale ..

24 minutes ago

Over five million doses of COVID-19 vaccines admin ..

1 hour ago

Strong Quake Hits Off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture

24 minutes ago

Sharjah Shopping Promotions concludes six weeks of ..

2 hours ago

Shurooq spoils UAE vacationers for choice with11 w ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.