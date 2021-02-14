Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperation on Climate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US President Joe Biden's climate envoy John Kerry agreed to bolster cooperation on cutting carbon emissions in a phone call on Saturday.

"Both sides stressed the need to maximize international cooperation, while taking into account environmental, economic, social and political factors and interests of all countries, without exception," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Lavrov welcomed the United States' return to the Paris climate deal, which seeks to tackle global warming by drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The US and Russia will work together ahead of the next climate summit in Glasgow in November.