UrduPoint.com

Lavrov, Kurz Start Meeting In Vienna

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

Lavrov, Kurz Start Meeting in Vienna

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz began in Vienna, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The event is taking place in the office of the Austrian Federal Chancellor.

Before heading for a private discussion, the officials shook hands and posed for photos in front of national flags.

After the talks, Lavrov and Kurz are scheduled to attend a working dinner. No press statements are expected to follow.

Lavrov is on an official visit to the Austrian capital until Thursday.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Vienna Event

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

1 minute ago
 ADEK announces COVID-19 PCR test requirements for ..

ADEK announces COVID-19 PCR test requirements for a safe return to private and c ..

46 minutes ago
 President, COAS discuss regional developments, nat ..

President, COAS discuss regional developments, national security matters

1 hour ago
 55 people from GB reach home safely from Afghanist ..

55 people from GB reach home safely from Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Fukushima Plant's Operator Unveils Blueprint of Tu ..

Fukushima Plant's Operator Unveils Blueprint of Tunnel to Dump Treated Water in ..

1 hour ago
 Canada Has Airlifted Over 2,700 People Out of Afgh ..

Canada Has Airlifted Over 2,700 People Out of Afghanistan - Immigration Minister

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.