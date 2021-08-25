Lavrov, Kurz Start Meeting in Vienna

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz began in Vienna, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The event is taking place in the office of the Austrian Federal Chancellor.

Before heading for a private discussion, the officials shook hands and posed for photos in front of national flags.

After the talks, Lavrov and Kurz are scheduled to attend a working dinner. No press statements are expected to follow.

Lavrov is on an official visit to the Austrian capital until Thursday.