Lavrov, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Relations - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to discuss the development of bilateral relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The phone conversation took place on Thursday.

"During the phone conversation, [the parties] thoroughly discussed urgent issues, related to the further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Kuwaiti relations, including activities of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

The officials also discussed some matters, related to the coordination of positions in the UN Security Council, as Kuwait is currently a non-permanent member of the body.