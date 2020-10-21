UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Kyrgyzstan's New Foreign Minister To Discuss Cooperation On Friday - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 01:02 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet his Kyrgyz counterpart, Ruslan Kazakbaev, in Moscow on Friday to discuss bilateral cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet his Kyrgyz counterpart, Ruslan Kazakbaev, in Moscow on Friday to discuss bilateral cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Kazakbaev was appointed to the post of the Kyrgyz foreign minister on October 14.

"On October 23, Russian Federation Foreign Minister Lavrov will hold a meeting with Kyrgyz Republic Foreign Minister Kazakbaev in Moscow ...

The negotiations are expected to focus on key aspects of cooperation in different areas, including the implementation of the previously reached bilateral and multilateral agreements," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministers are also set to exchange views on the regional and international agenda, the ministry went on to say, expressing the belief that the upcoming visit will contribute to further strengthening of the Russian-Kyrgyz strategic partnership.

