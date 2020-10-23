(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet his Kyrgyz counterpart, Ruslan Kazakbaev, in Moscow on Friday to discuss bilateral cooperation.

Kazakbaev was appointed to the post of the Kyrgyz foreign minister on October 14.

The negotiations are expected to focus on key aspects of cooperation in different areas, including the implementation of the previously reached bilateral and multilateral agreements. The ministers are also set to exchange views on the regional and international agenda.