MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid discussed by phone the restoration of Russia's property rights to historical sites in Israel and opposition to attempts to revise the results of World War II, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The conversation of the ministers took place on Monday at the initiative of the Israeli side. The parties considered a number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda.

"Particular attention was paid to the prompt settlement of the practical aspects of restoring the property rights of the Russian side to historical sites in the Holy Land, as well as the tasks of strengthening bilateral trade and economic relations.

Steps were agreed to further develop cooperation in the international arena, including firm opposition to attempts to glorify Nazism and revise the results of World War II," the statement says.

In addition, the ministers discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts.