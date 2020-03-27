Lavrov, Le Drian Discuss Coronavirus Crisis in Phone Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed in phone talks on Friday the situation around the global spread of novel coronavirus and possible steps in UNSC framework to jointly fight the deadly infection, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"The ministers discussed in detail the situation surrounding the spread of coronavirus infection, taking into account the results of the videoconference of the G20 heads of state and government on March 26 this year," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the ministers examined the measures necessary to establish close coordination of anti-coronavirus efforts, including in resolving issues related to the return of citizens of both countries to their homeland.

"An exchange of views also took place on possible steps taken by the UN Security Council to help strengthen international peace and security in the context of a joint fight against the virus," the statement said.