UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Le Drian Discuss Coronavirus Crisis In Phone Talks

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 07:45 PM

Lavrov, Le Drian Discuss Coronavirus Crisis in Phone Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed in phone talks on Friday the situation around the global spread of novel coronavirus and possible steps in UNSC framework to jointly fight the deadly infection, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed in phone talks on Friday the situation around the global spread of novel coronavirus and possible steps in UNSC framework to jointly fight the deadly infection, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers discussed in detail the situation surrounding the spread of coronavirus infection, taking into account the results of the videoconference of the G20 heads of state and government on March 26 this year," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the ministers examined the measures necessary to establish close coordination of anti-coronavirus efforts, including in resolving issues related to the return of citizens of both countries to their homeland.

"An exchange of views also took place on possible steps taken by the UN Security Council to help strengthen international peace and security in the context of a joint fight against the virus," the statement said.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Russia March Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei Steps Towards Basic Research Breakthroughs ..

34 minutes ago

Iraqi Oil Ministry Calls Off Request to Oil Compan ..

1 minute ago

Over 3 in 5 (62%) Pakistanis feel that the threat ..

1 hour ago

PCB releases NOC policy for its players

1 hour ago

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock Tests Positive for ..

1 minute ago

Residents of Afghanistan's Paktika Lack Jobs, Publ ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.