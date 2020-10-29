UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Le Drian Discuss Possible Visit Of French Interior Minister To Russia - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 12:14 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, discussed by phone possible visit to Russia by the French Interior Minister, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, discussed by phone possible visit to Russia by the French Interior Minister, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The emphasis was placed on the need to develop cooperation between law enforcement agencies, including in the context of a possible visit to Russia by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to discuss a wide range of issues related to countering terrorism and extremist ideology," the statement says.

The ministers also considered a number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda.

Earlier, Darmanin said that he wanted to visit Russia and hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

He noted that he expected to discuss the issue of the possible return of radicalized immigrants from Russia.

The issue of expulsion of foreign citizens suspected of extremism is being actively discussed in France after the murder of a teacher in the suburbs of Paris. On October 16, an attacker beheaded history teacher, who showed cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in class. Prior to the murder, the teacher received threats. The attacker was shot dead by the police at the scene. French anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said that the attacker had been born in Moscow in 2002, was of Chechen origin and received refugee status in France.

