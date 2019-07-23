UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Le Drian Discuss Results Of Ukrainian Parliamentary Elections - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:20 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed on Tuesday with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, the results of the Ukrainian parliamentary elections, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party is primed to win, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed on Tuesday with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, the results of the Ukrainian parliamentary elections, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party is primed to win, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The phone conversation was held upon France's initiative, the ministry stressed.

"A detailed exchange of opinions on the results of the Ukrainian parliamentary elections took place. The ministers confirmed the need to fully implement the Minsk agreements [on resolving the crisis in the east of Ukraine]," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Lavrov and Le Drian also discussed the bilateral agenda, including the schedule of new contacts, according to the ministry.

