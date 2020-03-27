UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Le Drian Discuss Syria, Libya, Coronavirus - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 06:40 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, discussed Syria, Libya and the global coronavirus outbreak, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, discussed Syria, Libya and the global coronavirus outbreak, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"The ministers discussed in detail the spread of the coronavirus infection in light of the video conference of the G20 leaders that took place on March 26," the statement read.

The ministers discussed steps needed to coordinate the efforts on several fronts, including the return of the two countries' citizens home amid the outbreak. In addition, Lavrov and Le Drian discussed potential measures that the UN Security Concil might take.

"There was also an exchange of opinions on the topical issues related to the settlement of conflicts in Libya, Syria and Ukraine," the ministry said.

