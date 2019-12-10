Lavrov Leaves Russian Embassy in Washington for Meetings With Trump, Pompeo

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has left the Russian Embassy in Washington and is headed to the State Department to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo , a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Tuesday.

The meeting between the two top diplomats at the State Department is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. (3:30 p.m. GMT) and will conclude by holding a joint press briefing.

Lavrov and Pompeo will then head to the White House for a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office at 2:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. GMT).