Lavrov Leaves Russian Embassy In Washington For Meetings With Trump, Pompeo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 09:40 PM

Lavrov Leaves Russian Embassy in Washington for Meetings With Trump, Pompeo

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has left the Russian Embassy in Washington and is headed to the State Department to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has left the Russian Embassy in Washington and is headed to the State Department to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Tuesday.

The meeting between the two top diplomats at the State Department is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. (3:30 p.m. GMT) and will conclude by holding a joint press briefing.

Lavrov and Pompeo will then head to the White House for a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office at 2:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. GMT).

