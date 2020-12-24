MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with the foreign minister of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Mohamed Siala, in Moscow on December 30, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"On December 30, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with the foreign minister of Libya's GNA, who will be paying a working visit to Moscow," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Lavrov and Siala are set to exchange opinions on the situation in the North African country, including measures for strengthening the ceasefire, the spokeswoman added.