UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Libya's GNA Foreign Minister To Meet In Moscow On December 30 - Zakharova

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Lavrov, Libya's GNA Foreign Minister to Meet in Moscow on December 30 - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with the foreign minister of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Mohamed Siala, in Moscow on December 30, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"On December 30, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with the foreign minister of Libya's GNA, who will be paying a working visit to Moscow," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Lavrov and Siala are set to exchange opinions on the situation in the North African country, including measures for strengthening the ceasefire, the spokeswoman added.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Visit Libya December Government

Recent Stories

Durrani stresses upon Govt-opposition dialogue in ..

4 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Aldar Resident ..

6 minutes ago

Misbahul Haq parts ways with Islamabad United

21 minutes ago

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah academy organises lecture on &#039;Sharjah ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.