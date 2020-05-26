(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the situation in Libya with Aguila Saleh, the president of the Libyan House of Representatives, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"Opinions were exchanged on the situation in Libya amid deepening armed conflict between the military and political forces in the east and the west of the country.

Both sides stressed lack of prospects for attempts to resolve the issue with force and the need to launch a constructive dialogue including all Libyan political forces as soon as possible," the ministry said.