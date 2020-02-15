UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov, Maas Discuss Idlib De-Escalation At Munich Conference - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 06:45 PM

Lavrov, Maas Discuss Idlib De-Escalation at Munich Conference - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart Heiko Maas have paid special attention to the de-escalation in the Syrian province of Idlib at their meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing Munich Security Conference, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart Heiko Maas have paid special attention to the de-escalation in the Syrian province of Idlib at their meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing Munich Security Conference, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

On February 4, Lavrov chided Turkey for not being able to follow up on several key commitments to settle the Idlib situation.

"During the discussion of the situation in Syria they put an emphasis on the de-escalation of the situation in Idlib," the ministry said in a statement.

In May 2017, the parties in the Syrian conflict held talks in the Kazakh capital of Nur Sultan under the auspices of Russia, Iran, and Turkey, managing to conclude a ceasefire agreement and establish four de-escalation zones.

The Sochi agreement, brokered by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in September 2018, created a demilitarized zone along the contact line between the armed opposition and government forces in Idlib.

The Syrian armed forces are currently conducting the military activities in Idlib to put it under Damascus'control.

Erdogan has on multiple occasions voiced his opposition to Syria's current operation in Idlib, citing concerns for the safety of the Turkish troops in the region.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Turkey German Damascus Munich Vladimir Putin Sochi Idlib Tayyip Erdogan February May September 2017 2018 Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

PSL 2020 is very important for me: Shoaib Malik

21 minutes ago

'Modi is fascist'

33 minutes ago

Kabbadi World-cup: Two semi finals will be played ..

48 minutes ago

Croatian Foreign Minister Says Expecting Lavrov's ..

49 seconds ago

Iraqi Kurdistan's Prime Minister Lauds Lavrov's 20 ..

52 seconds ago

6 killed in accident in Attock

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.