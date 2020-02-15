Lavrov, Maas Discuss Idlib De-Escalation at Munich Conference - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart Heiko Maas have paid special attention to the de-escalation in the Syrian province of Idlib at their meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing Munich Security Conference, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

On February 4, Lavrov chided Turkey for not being able to follow up on several key commitments to settle the Idlib situation.

"During the discussion of the situation in Syria they put an emphasis on the de-escalation of the situation in Idlib," the ministry said in a statement.

In May 2017, the parties in the Syrian conflict held talks in the Kazakh capital of Nur Sultan under the auspices of Russia, Iran, and Turkey, managing to conclude a ceasefire agreement and establish four de-escalation zones.

The Sochi agreement, brokered by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in September 2018, created a demilitarized zone along the contact line between the armed opposition and government forces in Idlib.

The Syrian armed forces are currently conducting the military activities in Idlib to put it under Damascus'control.

Erdogan has on multiple occasions voiced his opposition to Syria's current operation in Idlib, citing concerns for the safety of the Turkish troops in the region.