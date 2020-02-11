Lavrov, Maas Discuss in Phone Talks Draft UN Resolutions on Libyan Settlement

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 09:34 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas discused in phone talks on Tuesday draft resolutions of the UN Security Council aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"An exchange of views took place on the discussion of draft resolutions on the settlement of the armed conflict in Libya in the UN Security Council, taking into account the outcome of the International Conference on Libya held in Berlin on January 19, as well as the first meeting of the Joint Military Committee in '5+5' format held in Geneva under the auspices of the United Nations," the ministry said in a statement.

During the talks, the Russian minister reiterated that "it is necessary to promote the reconciliation between the Libyan warring sides, without which no international initiatives can succeed."

More Stories From World

