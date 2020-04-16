Lavrov, Maas Discuss Preparations for Normandy Four Meeting - Russian Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 08:35 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, have discussed preparations for the video conference of the Normandy four (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine), the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"The ministers agreed to take into account the developments in the situation when preparing a video conference of the foreign ministers of the Normandy Four, the date of which will be agreed at another time," the ministry said.

In addition, Lavrov and Maas discussed the situation with the coronavirus in Russia, Germany and across the world.

Ukraine Russia France German Germany Coronavirus

