Lavrov, Maas Discuss Preparations for Normandy Four Meeting - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, have discussed preparations for the video conference of the Normandy four (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine), the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, have discussed preparations for the video conference of the Normandy four (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine), the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"The ministers agreed to take into account the developments in the situation when preparing a video conference of the foreign ministers of the Normandy Four, the date of which will be agreed at another time," the ministry said.

In addition, Lavrov and Maas discussed the situation with the coronavirus in Russia, Germany and across the world.